iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.