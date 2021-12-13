iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV opened at $472.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

