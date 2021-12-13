iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $472.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.83 and its 200-day moving average is $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

