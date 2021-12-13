Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

