Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 2%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.94. 88,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 150,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$285.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

