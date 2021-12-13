Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 523,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 154,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,449. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

