Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.52. 5,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,246. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $3,132,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,976 shares of company stock worth $50,879,157. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

