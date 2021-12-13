Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.54. 318,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,584. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

