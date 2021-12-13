Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 90 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

