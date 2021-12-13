JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 4.4%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

