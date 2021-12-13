Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

