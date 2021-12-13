Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DS Smith in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from 430.00 to 435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

