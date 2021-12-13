Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.45.

CASY stock opened at $187.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

