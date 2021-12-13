Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.61

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.61 and last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 16637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

