JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.79. Approximately 9,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,316,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.