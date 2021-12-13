JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 3.4%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 876 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.58). 104,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 256,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.99).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.49) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.92) to GBX 830 ($10.97) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 816.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 728.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. JTC’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

