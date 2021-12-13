Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.43 and last traded at $52.43. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

