Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

KPTI stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

