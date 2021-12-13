KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.55.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.33.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $338.98 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vail Resorts by 641.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.