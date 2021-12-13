Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 13,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,535,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KC. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

