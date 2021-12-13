Kleros Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $50.28 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.31 or 0.00456925 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

