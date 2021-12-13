Klimatas (KTS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 18% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,150.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.