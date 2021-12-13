Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

