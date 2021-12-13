Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Trading Up 0.3%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 14,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 28,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDSMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($212.36) to €195.00 ($219.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

