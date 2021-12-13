Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 11.4% Higher

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 116,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 290,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

