Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

KFY stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

