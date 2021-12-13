Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.81

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 308874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

