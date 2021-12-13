LBRY Credits Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.91 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $166,244.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.