Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 2,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,415,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

