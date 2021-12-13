Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.10

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.10 and last traded at $141.95, with a volume of 4681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.