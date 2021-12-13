LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The stock has a market cap of $430.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

About LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

