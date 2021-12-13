Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

