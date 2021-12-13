LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $620,995.61

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $620,995.61 and $3,119.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00387374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.38 or 0.01316366 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

