Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $261.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

