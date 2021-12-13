Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 13600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

