Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,278. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $339.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

