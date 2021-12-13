Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 4.1%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $38.01. Approximately 1,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,720,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 4.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

