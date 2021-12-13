MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $863,229.27 and approximately $79,995.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,722.03 or 0.99469782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00268234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00381603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00131501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

