Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

