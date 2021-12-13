MCDEX Price Hits $32.09 on Major Exchanges (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006835 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.