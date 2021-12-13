McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 197.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

