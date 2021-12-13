McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.02. 33,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,717. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

