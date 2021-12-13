Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,415 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 135.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.0% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.37. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

