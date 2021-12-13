Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading Up 0.5%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.91). Approximately 488,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 549,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.60 ($3.89).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 385 ($5.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 340 ($4.49) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

