Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $187,105.89 and $54.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,772,294 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars.

