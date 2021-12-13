Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $755,822.64 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $755,822.64 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00272824 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

