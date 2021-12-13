Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.55. 71,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,137. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

