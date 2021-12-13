Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 10.9% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 3.52 and last traded at 3.47. 48,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,832,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.48 and a 200-day moving average of 6.29.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

