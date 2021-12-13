Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.