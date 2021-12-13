Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $218.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.35. 3,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,194. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $218.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

